Arrest made in connection to Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville Police has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place on March 12, 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video shown is from March 12, 2021.

Fayetteville Police has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place on March 12, 2021. The shooting happened in the area of N. Shiloh Drive and Persimmon Street and injured one person.

Wallace Watkins has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Residential Burglary, Battery 1st, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and Aggravated Assault.

Fayetteville Police say this is an ongoing investigation.