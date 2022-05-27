Arrest made a year after hit and run in Fayetteville

Cody Stewart of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday, May 24, a year after he allegedly hit and injured a cyclist.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police arrested a suspect a year after a cyclist was hit by a truck in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, 21-year-old Cody Stewart was arrested on Tuesday, May 24, for allegedly hitting a cyclist with his truck in April of 2021.

The accident happened on April 27, 2021, at the intersection of North Gregg Avenue and West Township Street. Witnesses say Stewart never stopped to check on the cyclist he hit, and he continued to drive down West Township Street.

When Fayetteville police asked Stewart about the accident, he replied by saying the bicycle hit his truck, and he continued driving, even though he saw the cyclist lying on the ground.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket, nose, pelvis, ankle, chipped tooth, and a ruptured urethra.

Stewart was arrested this Tuesday at his home and is now at the Washington County Detention Center. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and failure to yield. He was released on May 25 on a $2,500 bond.

