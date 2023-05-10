Van Buren Army veteran honored at former High School

Van Buren High School alumni Coronel George T. Hudgens was welcomed back home to be inducted into the hall of honor.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Colonel George T. Hudgens was the first African American to graduate from Arkansas Tech University.

He served 29 years in the United States Army and earned over 20 awards and decorations. On Thursday, Oct. 5, he earned another as he was inducted into the Van Buren High School (VBHS) Hall of Honor.

"I never thought about it until, you know, I was notified that I was being inducted. For me, you know, I can think of no better honor than to find yourself being recognized and honored by those, you know, and some I didn't know at that particular time period of my life. I never thought it was gonna be possible, but here I am. And I'm humbled, I'm honored," Coronel Hudgens said about being back at his alma mater.

Colonel Hudgens was part of the first integration class at the school in 1957 and while he said it was challenging, it helped him become the man he is.

"It was a tremendous period of transition. A tremendous period of adjustment. There were some difficult moments but you know, nothing in life is gonna be easy. You know, from that you know, I personally think that I grew stronger, learned more about myself about other people and how you know, to just adapt in this world and how to adapt the world to what I thought."

Terry McMurray, another honorary for teaching over 40 years at VBHS says that Colonel Hudgens' story will help inspire students for years to come.

"Colonel Hudgens' legacy in this school may be quite incredible because he's someone I didn't know about. I was born in the 1950s and he graduated in 1989 when Arkansas was running into the literate nine situation, here's a gentleman who graduated from Van Buren High School High School, and if you look at his accomplishments, went on to do incredible things. He served our country. And I want students in this school to know his legacy because his legacy was made away from here, but it's something that all of our students can fall back on and look at and say, I too, can be anybody I want and do anything I want," McMurray said about his fellow inductee.

