Armed and dangerous suspect in Waldron now in custody

Waldron Police have apprehended Rene Bolduc with the help of a citizen who spotted him.

WALDRON, Arkansas — Update:

Rene Bolduc is now in custody.

According to Waldron Police, a citizen spotted him walking and followed him until officers could apprehend him.



The Waldron Police Department shared the update on their Facebook page and wrote, "We truly appreciate the community for all your help during the search."

Waldron Police Department Rene Bolduc is in custody, thanks to a citizen who spotted him walki... ng and followed him until officers could apprehend him. We truly appreciate the community for all your help during the search.

Original Story:

Waldron Police are searching for Rene Bolduc, 45, who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Officer Brittany Fletcher was checking two suspicious persons by the Waldron Walgreen's when one took off running on foot. Officer Fletcher chased after him and a short time later, the individual shot at Officer Fletcher, but did not strike her. She took cover, called for backup and a search was conducted.

Bolduc is a white male, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans, and no shoes.

He is described as having dark hair, over six feet tall, and slender with tattoos on his hands, face, and neck.

Waldron Police shared pictures of the man they are looking for.

If you come into contact with Bolduc, please call 911 immediately.