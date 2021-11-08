Arkansauce requiring vaccination card or negative COVID test at upcoming show at George's Majestic Lounge

"Hello friends! We've got a quick update on our August 21st show at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR. With the current COVID-19 surge in our area, we need to keep the health of our fans, family, crew, and George's staff in mind. As such we will be requiring proof of vaccination in the form of your vaccination card or a photograph of such OR a negative COVID test received within the previous three days of the 21st. We're sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you there healthy and happy."