Arkansas year-over-year job numbers up 2.75% in June, jobless rate remains at 3.2%

The state’s labor force participation rate was 57% in June, above the 56.6% in June 2021.

ARKANSAS, USA — With gains in the broad Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector and in manufacturing, Arkansas’ estimated year-over-year jobs were up 2.75% in June. However, with a slower rate of growth in the labor force, the June jobless rate remained at 3.2%.

The number of employed in Arkansas during June was an estimated 1,311,322, up 35,117 jobs, or 2.75%, compared with June 2021, and above the 1,309,277 in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (July 22). The June numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in June was 1,354,780, up 1.66% from the 1,332,580 in June 2021, and above the 1,352,042 in May. The state’s labor force participation rate was 57% in June, above the 56.6% in June 2021.

