Arkansas year-over-year job numbers up 2.7%; jobless rate ticks up to 3.2% in April

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of Arkansans with jobs increased by more than 4,500 in April compared with March, but the state’s jobless rate rose from 3.1% to 3.2%. The state added more than 34,000 jobs year-over-year, and the jobless rate was well below the 4.5% in April 2021.

The number of employed in Arkansas during April was an estimated 1,306,972, up 34,139 jobs, or 2.7%, compared with April 2021, and above the 1,272,833 in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (May 20). The April numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in April was 1,349,561 in April, above the 1,333,117 in April 2021, and above the 1,343,906 in March. The state’s labor force participation rate was 56.8% in April, above the 56.7% in April 2021.

