Arkansas Walmart associates awarded an additional $9.3 million in cash bonuses today

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart hourly associates in Arkansas received another special cash bonus in their paychecks today, adding up to more than $9.3 million statewide.

This makes the third bonus in less than three months.

This bonus awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers.

Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, which includes new associates who joined Walmart as part of the company’s recent hiring commitment.

Walmart has recognized associates for their many contributions during this unprecedented time by investing nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout and other initiatives.

Details of the bonus, announced last month and hitting paychecks this week