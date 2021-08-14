Arkansas virus hospitalizations down, vaccinations rise

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19 has declined slightly and the number of vaccinations has increased by more than 41,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,452 hospitalizations, six fewer than Friday, during a week in which a record high number of hospitalizations was set four times.