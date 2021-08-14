Arkansas virus hospitalizations down, vaccinations rise

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19 has declined slightly and the number of vaccinations has increased by more than 41,000.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,452 hospitalizations, six fewer than Friday, during a week in which a record high number of hospitalizations was set four times.
The department also reported an additional 41,300 virus vaccinations. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 50.1% of Arkansans have now received at least one dose of the virus vaccine and 38.2% are fully vaccinated.