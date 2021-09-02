Arkansas vineyards have two new grape options

The original crosses to produce these grapes were made by the late James N. Moore, who founded the Arkansas fruit breeding program in 1964.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ wine industry has two new wine grape varieties.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is offering new commercial options that are adapted for growing in Arkansas vineyards.

Indulgence is a white wine grape that produces wines with a muscat flavor, said John Clark, Distinguished Professor of horticulture and fruit breeding for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of Agriculture.

Renee Threlfall, a research scientist in the division’s department of food science, said Indulgence produces wine with floral, fruity and herbal aromas.

