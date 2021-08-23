Arkansas veterans react to Taliban takeover

Three Arkansas veterans are reacting to the Taliban takeover, calling the past 20-years a waste.

ARKANSAS, USA — As the Taliban continues its tight grip on Afghanistan, thousands of Americans continue to evacuate. Arkansas veterans are reacting, saying they are glad that troops are making it back home, but the U.S. went about leaving the country the wrong way.

Brandon Foster, an 8-year marine veteran served seven months in Afghanistan. He’s calling the past 20 years a waste. “Now you’re back to square one. When you started was just dirty, but now it’s muddy.” Foster says leaving now, made things worse than what they were before.

“The plan they had for leaving was executed almost in reverse,” said 22-year army veteran Michael Eaton. He agrees with pulling troops out of Afghanistan. However, he says civilians should’ve been evacuated before troops. “We basically lift them. It’s a heartbreaker,” said Eaton

Heartbreaker is just one of the words to describe what is happening in Afghanistan now. “Death and destruction,” said 24-year army veteran Curtiss Robinson. “I could also say chaos and Mayhem,” said.

24-year army veteran Curtiss Robinson served in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008. He recalled his time while in war. “We were well protected, we were well equipped, we were well prepared.”

Now, Afghans are rushing to escape their country.

“The process was rushed. To put it in a word it was rushed,” Eaton said.

The U.S left, leaving the Taliban in control with U.S. weapons and guns.

“You don’t want to see what they’re capable of,” Foster said. “You don’t want your kids to see what those people are capable of,” Foster continued.

Foster said he would go and fight again if it means protection for all. “I will go twice as fast now because I am married and have kids. You don’t want that ugly here. You don’t want that evil,” Foster said.