FORT SMITH, Ark. — Over 3,600 Arkansas Valley Electric customers experienced a power outage due to an issue with their power supplier, according to Brandon Fisher with Arkansas Valley Electric.

Arkansas Valley Electric rerouted power to restore electricity to customers in Crawford County.

Most customer's power is back now, but there are still 305 in the dark north of Van Buren as of 9:30 a.m.