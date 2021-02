A power outage map on their website shows 610 customers are in the dark between Pocola and Spiro, Oklahoma.

POCOLA, Okla. — Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting over 600 customers are without power in eastern Oklahoma.

A winter storm has blanketed the region with several inches of snowfall, and dangerously cold temperatures will continue Monday.