Arkansas officials urge boating safety following drownings

Two young children were found in Lake Ouachita after going on a boating trip with their father who is still missing. Now, a Camden teen is also missing.

CAMDEN, Ark — Last Wednesday, two young children were found dead in Lake Ouachita after going on a boating trip with their father who is still missing.

Fast forward, and a Camden teenager is now missing after swimming with friends.

With the two incidents happening in consecutive weeks, officials are now urging those in the state to exercise caution when on the water as summer approaches.

"There were several individuals, juveniles who were enjoying their Sunday afternoon and there were no safety life jackets or flotation devices," said Dana Wetherbee with the Camden Police Department.

She said not only is it the first drowning of the year for the city, but also the first in several years for any located incidents.

After the teen's disappearance, Camden police are refraining from releasing additional information out of respect for the teen's family.

According to Wetherbee, it's been an all hands-on-deck mentality as different agencies, including the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have worked to search for the teen.

Capt. Stephanie Weatherington, Boating Law Administrator for AGFC, said that the people should be aware of all aspects when it comes to boating.

While authorities continue their search for the Camden teen, once officials found the two children in Lake Ouachita they were wearing life jackets.

While life jackets are essential, Weatherington is urging people to be mindful of water and boating conditions beyond life jackets.

"Especially this time of the year. The Spring. Storms can come up very very quickly on bodies of waters and rising water. Make sure you check the weather forecast in advance," said Weatherington.

That's something that authorities are reminding people of too. Weatherbee said people should also be mindful of currents when out on the water.

"If it's flooded, please stay out," said Wetherbee.