Arkansas seeing increase in suicide hotline calls

The Arkansas Department of Health reports an 18% increase in people dialing the number since July 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 988 suicide hotline number rolled to Arkansans in July 2022, and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is reporting an 18% in the number of calls since its launch.

ADH official Jacob Smith said when someone dials the number, they can expect a trained counselor to pick it up. From there, the counselor will assess the severity of the individual's situation.

"Have you thought about suicide in the last two months? Have you ever attempted it? Or do you have means in place to harm yourself?" Smith said.

For a few months, Smith said calls declined. However, they're seeing a gradual monthly increase in people needing help.

"We've always averaged around 900 to 1,000 calls [and] now we're starting to see close to 1,100 calls," Smith said.

Isis Pettway, a licensed therapist with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said she believes the uptick is a result of more awareness and easier access to the hotline.

"It helps to eliminate some of the barriers that can be geographical and financial," Pettway said.

Because the three-digit number is much simpler to remember, Pettway said it's been a game changer for Arkansas.

"If I know that all I have to do is dial 988, kind of like 911, and I immediately can get someone, it's a whole lot easier to remember," Pettway said.

Smith doesn't expect the call load to decrease any time soon, and aside from ADH employees who answer the calls, they also rely on volunteers.

"There's definitely a big demand in people meeting people to answer the phone lines," Smith said.