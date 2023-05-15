Arkansas truck driver wages below national average

The average annual wage for drivers of heavy and tractor-trailer trucks was $47,090 in Arkansas in 2022, compared with $53,090 nationwide.

ARKANSAS, USA — The average annual wage for drivers of heavy and tractor-trailer trucks was $47,090 in Arkansas in 2022, compared with $53,090 nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Such drivers operate a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds gross vehicle weight.

Arkansas ranked No. 1 in the United States with the highest concentration of jobs in the category.

