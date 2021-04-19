x
Arkansas troopers sign cast on side of interstate for boy who dreams of being police officer, broke arm playing cops & robbers

When E.J. and his dad broke down on the side of the interstate, Troopers Evans and Duarte came to assist, signed his cast and sent him home with a police hat.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Sunday (April 18) a boy with dreams of one day becoming a police officer and his dad broke down on the side of the interstate two hours away from home.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers Grant Evans and Maria Duarte came to assist E.J. and his dad and to help keep traffic passing safely.

E.J. got to have a conversation with the troopers as the car was being fixed and told them how he wanted to grow up to be a police offer.

He also explained how why he was wearing a cast on his arm.

He was of course playing cops and robbers and broke his arm while doing so.

ASP said, "It was only appropriate they sign his cast, and he go home with his own trooper hat!"

Nicely done Trooper Evans and Trooper Duarte.

Credit: Arkansas State Police

