Arkansas Tourism Ticker: Tourism industry posts broad rebound from pandemic disruption

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax set a new record in 2021, and overall hospitality tax revenues in 17 cities surveyed for the Arkansas Tourism Ticker set a new record, but job numbers and hotel tax revenues are behind the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax revenue in 2021 was $20.544 million, up 51% compared with the $13.618 million in 2020 and up 16.7% over what was a record $17.608 million in 2019. July set a new series record for the tax with $2.486 million in revenue from the tax.

The 2021 hospitality tax collections among 17 cities surveyed for the Arkansas Tourism Ticker were up 31.3% compared with 2020, and up 7.7% compared with 2019, according to the Arkansas Tourism Ticker.