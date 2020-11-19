x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas to receive nearly $4.3 million in Apple iPhone settlement

Apple’s concealment led to a software update in December 2016 that slowed iPhone performance in an effort to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down.

ARKANSAS, USA — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday (Nov. 18) a $113 million settlement with Apple Inc. regarding Apple’s 2016 decision to throttle, or slow down, consumers’ iPhone speeds in order to address unexpected shutdowns in some iPhones. 

Arkansas will receive $4,295,115.09 under terms of the settlement.

Rutledge and 32 other attorneys general worked together on the lawsuit.

Based on the multi-state investigation, the attorneys general allege that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones.

Rather than disclosing these issues or replacing batteries, however, Apple concealed the issues from consumers.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 5NEWS

Nearly 300 Arkansas doctors send a letter to Gov. Hutchinson urging for more coronavirus limits as cases rise

Adopt-A-Pet: Butch and Ginger at Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue

Washington Murder Suspect Surrenders in Northwest Arkansas