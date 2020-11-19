Arkansas to receive nearly $4.3 million in Apple iPhone settlement

Apple’s concealment led to a software update in December 2016 that slowed iPhone performance in an effort to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down.

ARKANSAS, USA — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday (Nov. 18) a $113 million settlement with Apple Inc. regarding Apple’s 2016 decision to throttle, or slow down, consumers’ iPhone speeds in order to address unexpected shutdowns in some iPhones.

Arkansas will receive $4,295,115.09 under terms of the settlement.

Rutledge and 32 other attorneys general worked together on the lawsuit.

Based on the multi-state investigation, the attorneys general allege that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones.

Rather than disclosing these issues or replacing batteries, however, Apple concealed the issues from consumers.

