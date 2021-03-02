Arkansas to receive more vaccines; Dr. Romero warns of virus variants

Arkansas will receive a 5% increase in vaccines delivered, which is on top of the 16% increase announced last week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday (Feb. 2) the state will receive a 5% increase in vaccines delivered, which is on top of the 16% increase announced last week.

He also said Walmart will receive 10,000 doses beginning Feb. 11 to be distributed at more than 60 stores in the state.

In addition to an increased vaccine supply from the federal government, Gov. Hutchinson also said Tuesday during his weekly COVID-19 briefing he will not extend the 11 p.m. required closing of bars. beyond Feb. 3

The news of more vaccines comes as the state continues to see a welcome decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) on Tuesday reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, down from 2,485 reported the previous Tuesday.

Cumulative confirmed and probable cases now total 298,004.

There were 7,223 total tests in the previous 24 hours, below the 10,489 on the previous Tuesday.

Active confirmed and probable cases fell by 334 to 16,331, well below the 18,158 on the previous Tuesday.

Deaths rose by 44 to 4,939.