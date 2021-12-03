Arkansas Tech University to return to normal in the fall

“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Arkansas Tech University has steadfastly followed and responded to guidance based upon scientific evidence,” said Bowen. “Recent decreases in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the new standards for gatherings announced this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the proven efficacy and increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines have provided our university with sufficient reason to believe that it will be safe and appropriate to resume full normal operations by August.”

"The period of time from March 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester will be recorded as one of the most challenging periods in Arkansas Tech history,” said Bowen. “However, it will also be remembered as one of our university’s finest hours. The students, faculty, and staff of Arkansas Tech responded to the operational challenges of the pandemic with resilience and the will necessary to continue the daily pursuit of our mission. We developed new and innovative methods for delivering academic programs and services, many of which will continue to benefit us in the post-pandemic environment. Equally impressive and important was the extent to which the people of Arkansas Tech adhered to our safety protocols. As a result, we have been able to successfully mitigate the effects of COVID-19 at Arkansas Tech thus far. Now, as we prepare to return to standard operating procedures for fall 2021, we must concentrate our collective energy as an institution on helping our communities and our state recover from the negative economic impact of the pandemic,” continued Bowen. “Students who enroll at Arkansas Tech will find a campus community that is prepared and dedicated to channeling their innate grit in a direction that will lead to meaningful educational experiences, personal growth, and career readiness. Bringing the virus under control is only the first step. We must be prepared to grapple with and overcome the economic challenges that will remain when the pandemic ends. Graduates of Arkansas Tech have the skills and the determination necessary to overcome those challenges and build a brighter future.”