Arkansas Tech University to return to normal in the fall

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) announces they plan on returning to normal this fall.
ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen says they intend to resume in-person class schedules and campus activities on campuses in Russellville and Ozark.
“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Arkansas Tech University has steadfastly followed and responded to guidance based upon scientific evidence,” said Bowen. “Recent decreases in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the new standards for gatherings announced this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the proven efficacy and increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines have provided our university with sufficient reason to believe that it will be safe and appropriate to resume full normal operations by August.”
ATU pivoted to virtual classes and remote operations last year (2020) around mid-March due to COVID-19. The university slowly started going back to limited in-person instruction in the summer and into the school year.
Arkansas Tech is currently operating under phase one of its pandemic recovery framework. If the number of COVID-19 cases within the ATU community decrease or remains steady in the upcoming weeks, Arkansas Tech plans to transition to phase two of its pandemic recovery framework on Monday, April 12, 2021. This would mean the number of individuals permitted to gather in a specific place on campus at ATU would increase from 30 to 50.
Mandatory face coverings and social distancing protocols will still be in place through Spring 2021 and will be reviewed in the summer.
In the upcoming weeks, more information will be communicated to the staff about the full resumption of in-person university support operations.
"The period of time from March 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester will be recorded as one of the most challenging periods in Arkansas Tech history,” said Bowen. “However, it will also be remembered as one of our university’s finest hours. The students, faculty, and staff of Arkansas Tech responded to the operational challenges of the pandemic with resilience and the will necessary to continue the daily pursuit of our mission. We developed new and innovative methods for delivering academic programs and services, many of which will continue to benefit us in the post-pandemic environment. Equally impressive and important was the extent to which the people of Arkansas Tech adhered to our safety protocols. As a result, we have been able to successfully mitigate the effects of COVID-19 at Arkansas Tech thus far. Now, as we prepare to return to standard operating procedures for fall 2021, we must concentrate our collective energy as an institution on helping our communities and our state recover from the negative economic impact of the pandemic,” continued Bowen. “Students who enroll at Arkansas Tech will find a campus community that is prepared and dedicated to channeling their innate grit in a direction that will lead to meaningful educational experiences, personal growth, and career readiness. Bringing the virus under control is only the first step. We must be prepared to grapple with and overcome the economic challenges that will remain when the pandemic ends. Graduates of Arkansas Tech have the skills and the determination necessary to overcome those challenges and build a brighter future.”