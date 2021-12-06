Arkansas Tech University to host 2021 fall commencement ceremonies

ATU will confer approximately 1,000 degrees and other academic credentials during the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) will host its fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 11 at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville.

ATU will confer approximately 1,000 degrees and other academic credentials during the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will include candidates from the Graduate College, College of Business, College of Education, and College of Natural and Health Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will include individuals graduating from the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the University College and ATU-Ozark Campus.