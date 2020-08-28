Arkansas Tech University plans 'Saturday Showcase' virtual preview

A video tour of campus, live video chat with current students, details about financial aid and messages from alumni will be included in the program.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Sept. 19 and Oct. 3. Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has scheduled a virtual preview day, ‘Saturday Showcase,’ for high school seniors and juniors as well as transfer students.

"Students will learn about every step in the enrollment process and what it's like to be a student at ATU," said Meredith Lawson, ATU Associate Director for Recruitment.

A video tour of campus, live video chat with a panel of current students, messages from each academic college, details about scholarships and financial aid and messages from ATU alumni will be included in the program.

Saturday Showcase will take place online from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days.

Registration is available here.