Arkansas Tech to host 2021 summer commencement ceremony in August

Arkansas Tech will host the ceremony honoring the summer 2021 graduates on August 7.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark — The 2021 summer commencement ceremony for Arkansas Tech University graduates will be held at Throne Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, August 7. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. for students who have completed their graduation requirements during the 2021 summer term at the university.

The recent COVID-19 surge has caused the university to move the ceremony from John E. Tucker Coliseum to the outdoor stadium to provide graduates, their family members and the university representatives a safer environment.

Arkansas Tech encourages attendees to wear face coverings and guests to practice social distancing and good hygiene habits. The limitation of the six tickets per graduate has been eliminated because of the venue change.