State Rep. Cindy Crawford of Fort Smith tests positive for COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas state Rep. Cindy Crawford (R-Fort Smith) has tested positive for COVID-19, our content partner KTHV reports.

Crawford informed the Speaker of the House that she tested positive for COVID-19, which brought the total number of cases in the Arkansas legislature to 11 after 10 tested positive last month.

Crawford is said to be doing well. She is serving her first term in the Arkansas House.

Over 10 lawmakers in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus since October.

Arkansas has continued to set record-highs for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the month of November.