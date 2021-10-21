Arkansas State Police search for missing teen

Police say it is possible that Haley Nicole Shell was trying to get to North Carolina or Illinois.

GASSVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) is searching for an endangered teen missing out of Gassville, Arkansas.

ASP says 15-year-old Haley Nicole Shell, was last seen on Oct. 1 in the area of Arrowhead Drive.

Haley is a white female, has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs about 125 lbs. She was wearing all black the last time she was seen, according to ASP.

Police say there has been no communication to any of her friends or family since Oct. 1 and say it is possible she was trying to get to North Carolina or Illinois.