Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

Arkansas State Police says the officer's wound is non-life-threatening.

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) deputy wounded Saturday, July 30, afternoon.

The incident happened off Jenkins Ferry Road in Knoxville. The deputy has not been identified but ASP officials say the wound is not life-threatening.

According to information provided by ASP, their investigation into the matter is limited.

“The scope of the state police investigation is limited to the wounding of the deputy and is not, (emphasis) is not, relating to an armed stand-off between a local resident and deputies that was on-going at the time. All questions relating to the tactical operation should be directed to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department,” Bill Sadler with ASP wrote in a request for information.

According to the JCSD, the deputy was taken to a Clarksville hospital and is now on his way to a hospital in Fort Smith but should be okay.

Officials say a female suspect is now in custody after a gas agent was deployed at the travel trailer she was in by Crawford County SWAT and Ozark SWAT team.

No further details have been released at this time.

