Arkansas State Police investigates murder of Washington Co. woman killed near Wedington area

The body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan was discovered on (May 28th) inside a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Hwy. 16

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a suspected homicide that has claimed the life of a Washington County woman. 

The body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan was discovered on (May 28th) inside a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Hwy. 16, not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community, west of Fayetteville.  

Special Agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the crime scene shortly before 10:00 p.m. 

Dunigan’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death, as well as an approximate time of death will be determined.

