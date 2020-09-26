State police investigating after woman found dead outside rural Johnson County home

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of 65-year-old woman found dead outside her rural Johnson County home.

HARTMAN, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside her home in rural Johnson County on Friday, Sept. 25.

Melinda Walker, 65, was found dead at her home shortly after 8 a.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies responded to 146 Private Road 2257 near Hartman, west of Clarksville, after receiving a report from an acquaintance of Walker's that her body was lying in the yard.

Her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

While awaiting the autopsy report, state police will continue their investigation.