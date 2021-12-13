x
Police: Couple found dead inside rural Madison County home

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to evaluate their deaths further.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating the deaths of a couple found deceased in a rural home east of Huntsville. 

According to ASP, the couple has been identified as Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49. 

Gilman and Newman were found dead Sunday, Dec. 12, in a home on Madison County Road. 

No cause of death has been determined. Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for further evaluation.  

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more details are released. 

