Arkansas State Police activate Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old Maumelle man

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Benjamin Benson was last seen Wednesday at noon after leaving his residence in Maumelle on foot and possibly holding a briefcase, according to police.

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert after Benson was last known to be at Breezewood Cove in Maumelle.

Benson is described as being 5'11'' and weighing 190 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark button-up, and black tennis shoes.