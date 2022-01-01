Arkansas state parks see rain to start 'First Day Hike'

"The outdoors can be enjoyed in any weather, you just have to take the proper precautions."

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you're looking to go outside and do something, rain definitely isn't the ideal weather and Arkansans saw a lot of it Saturday.

But, a local park ranger said don't let that stop you if you want to participate in the 'First Day Hike' to bring in the New Year.

Kellie Nichols, a Pinnacle Mountain State Park Interpreter, said that you might come across something that you wouldn't normally see if you were to go hiking when it's sunny.

"The outdoors can be enjoyed in any weather. You just have to take the proper precautions," said Nichols.

No matter the weather, if you do plan to ring in the new year outdoors make sure you come prepared.

"One is taking you up to the summit which may not be the very best of ideas if we are having lightning for instance. So, it's just know your environment, know what your day's going look like, and plan accordingly," said Nichols.

The First Day Hike is a hybrid event this year, which means that you have the choice to climb with a guide or explore a trail on your own.

"It makes it easy, so you have more opportunities to do it. This just means you get more time, more opportunities, and more space," said Nichols.

If you didn't get a chance to go outside today, don't worry, there's still a chance to participate in the First Day Hike tomorrow.