Arkansas State Park Visitor Centers return to regular hours

“Our goal over the past year has been to continue to provide high-quality services while keeping both our visitors and our staff safe,” said Arkansas Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “We have seen increased visitation as people discovered that the parks were a great place to enjoy the outdoors while keeping a safe physical distance. With spring and better weather on the way, fully opening our facilities while maintaining our safety protocols will best serve the public.”



Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said, “We appreciate the public’s understanding during the past year, and we expect the new hours to better serve our guests. It is still important to maintain social distancing and to always wear a mask in public areas of all of our indoor facilities.