Arkansas State Park Visitor Centers return to regular hours

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas State Parks are going back to regular Park Visitor Center hours starting March 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many facilities at Arkansas State Parks to reduce their hours and limit their occupancy the past year.
Park visitor centers and museums will now have regular hours.
Visitor centers will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park museums will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our goal over the past year has been to continue to provide high-quality services while keeping both our visitors and our staff safe,” said Arkansas Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “We have seen increased visitation as people discovered that the parks were a great place to enjoy the outdoors while keeping a safe physical distance. With spring and better weather on the way, fully opening our facilities while maintaining our safety protocols will best serve the public.”
Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said, “We appreciate the public’s understanding during the past year, and we expect the new hours to better serve our guests. It is still important to maintain social distancing and to always wear a mask in public areas of all of our indoor facilities.
The new hours do not affect the hours of operations of the parks in general or other facilities. For more information about each park, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.