x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas State Offices switch to telework today for Little Rock Metropolitan area

Due to icy roads, Governor Hutchinson has closed state office buildings except for critical operations today.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has closed state office buildings except for critical operations in the Little Rock Metro area today, Thursday (Feb. 11) due to icy roads.

State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visits until offices reopen.  

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction. 

RELATED: Slippery travel today, dangerously cold this weekend

RELATED: Fayetteville trash and recycling collection suspended Thursday due to winter weather