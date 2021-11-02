Arkansas State Offices switch to telework today for Little Rock Metropolitan area

Due to icy roads, Governor Hutchinson has closed state office buildings except for critical operations today.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has closed state office buildings except for critical operations in the Little Rock Metro area today, Thursday (Feb. 11) due to icy roads.

State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visits until offices reopen.