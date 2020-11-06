ArDOT raising the speed limit on Arkansas highways and interstates

You will soon see the speed limit go up 5 mph on certain highways and interstates across Arkansas.

“Our rural interstates will go to 75, our urban interstates will go to 65, our rural multi-lane highways, which are our four to five-lane highways that are designated as interstates, will go to 65. We’ve allowed up to 60 on a two-lane highway,” Rex Vines, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), said.

These are the primary highways that will be affected in our area:

Interstate 40 from the Oklahoma state line east to Little Rock

Interstate 49 from Alma up to the southern part of the Fayetteville city limits, and will be 65 mph from Fayetteville north

There will also be some other minor increases like I-540 in Fort Smith will increase to 65 mph, according to Vines.

Fayetteville Police told 5NEWS the speed limits within and around the city are important when it comes to safety.

“People need to keep their eyes on the road. In this day in age with texting and driving and distracting driving. I can’t necessarily think going faster is going to help but it’s going to happen so we will just urge people to be more attentive when they are driving,” Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

It will take about three months to install the new speed limit signs around the state. Once the signs are implemented, that's when the speed limit will change. If the new speeds become problematic, ArDOT could roll them back.

“The study indicated that it was reasonably safe to do so. With the increase in vehicle safety, we have measures in place that increase the safety of the highways like wire safety, rumble strips,” Vines said