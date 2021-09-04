x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas session marked by culture wars, coronavirus fights

The Arkansas Legislature has wrapped up a 108-day session that was dominated by culture war issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Legislature has wrapped up a 108-day session that was dominated by culture war issues and the coronavirus pandemic, but lawmakers took up a long list of other items as well.

Lawmakers enacted 20 abortion restrictions this year, the most in a single state since 1978. 

They also enacted a series of measures targeting transgender people, including the country's first ban on gender confirming treatment for trans youth. 

The Legislature still faces some unfinished work this fall, including congressional redistricting and new income tax cut proposals.

Related Articles