Arkansas session marked by culture wars, coronavirus fights

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Legislature has wrapped up a 108-day session that was dominated by culture war issues and the coronavirus pandemic, but lawmakers took up a long list of other items as well.

Lawmakers enacted 20 abortion restrictions this year, the most in a single state since 1978.

They also enacted a series of measures targeting transgender people, including the country's first ban on gender confirming treatment for trans youth.