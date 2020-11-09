x
Cotton issues statement on 19th anniversary of 9/11

"19 years ago, Al Qaeda terrorists attacked our country because they thought we were cowardly and weak," stated Cotton. "They learned that day how wrong they were."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton released the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Nineteen years ago, Al Qaeda terrorists attacked our country because they thought we were cowardly and weak. They learned that day how wrong they were, as Americans responded to the horror of 9/11 with remarkable bravery and resolve. Office workers carried their colleagues to safety through choking smoke and ash. First responders raced into harm’s way to save others, many never to return, like the heroic firefighters of Ladder 118. And just weeks later, America’s finest troops touched down in Afghanistan to take the fight to the enemy. America will never forget these heroes, just as we’ll never forget the many Americans who perished in the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field on September 11.”

