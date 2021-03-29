Cotton issues statement on Chinese sanctions against U.S. religious freedom group

Cotton: The Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against religious minorities in Xinjiang.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton released a statement in response to the Chinese Communist Party’s announcement that it will impose sanctions on the Chair and Vice-Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

H&M, Nike, Adidas and other brands are caught in a spiraling conflict over Xinjiang after Western governments imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses, according to an Associated Press report.

State media called for a boycott of H&M for saying it would no longer use cotton from Xinjiang and are criticizing other brands for expressing concern about reports of forced labor.

“The Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against religious minorities in Xinjiang, so it’s no surprise that China targeted the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, which fights for the rights of the faithful worldwide," stated Cotton. "In addition to further sanctioning complicit Chinese companies, and officials, the United States ought to ban imports from Xinjiang and U.S. companies should move their supply chains out of China. Further, the IOC should move the 2022 Olympics to a nation that’s not imprisoning more than a million people in concentration camps.”

China stepped up pressure Monday on foreign shoe and clothing brands to reject reports of abuses in Xinjiang, telling companies that are targeted by Beijing for boycotts to look more closely and pointing to a statement by one that it found no forced labor.

“Where did you get this evidence? That would be some fake scholars or distorted reports or so-called testimonies,” Xu said. “Many of these people are ill-intentioned. They just want to destabilize Xinjiang.”

State TV called for a boycott of the Swedish retailer. Official media have criticized Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Burberry for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.