Arkansas sees a spike in gun sales, background checks amid coronavirus pandemic

The FBI says there was a huge increase in the number of background checks in June for people wanting to buy firearms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the United States saw historic numbers of background checks for people wanting to purchase guns were done last month.

“Gun sales have started spiking come about March, middle of March and all the way into April, May, June and July, looks like it might be even better maybe,” said Jim Snow, owner of Rebel Arms Sporting Goods in Knob Hill.

Snow says he saw his biggest spike in gun sales once people started getting their stimulus checks from the government.

“All the unrest, all the stupidity going on. It’s benefited me, I can’t complain any. I just don’t know where it’s going to go. One day it’s going to end and there may not be anything,” he said.

The FBI says during June they conducted 3.9 million background checks for people wanting to buy firearms across the country. They say this is up 136% from June 2019.

So far this year they have conducted almost 160,000 checks in Arkansas compared to just more than 221,000 in all of 2019.

“With a lot of gun sales going on in the area and probably all across the United States people are wanting to know how to use the gun correctly,” said Marty Cale, a concealed carry instructor at Krav Maga in Fayetteville.

Cale says they used to get between five and 10 calls a month from people interested in firearms training courses and over the last few months, especially June they are now getting five to 10 calls a day.

“Everything in the world has created chaos and people wanting protection for themselves, their family and they are leaning towards being able to protect themselves with a handgun,” he said.