What schools in Arkansas are doing to protect their students and staff from extreme heat

Extreme temperatures are set to hit Central Arkansas this week, and local schools are showing the precautions they're taking to keep students safe from the heat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As all-time record-high temperatures will be challenged across the country, we know this heat is not something to mess around. To keep students and staff safe, schools in Arkansas will be taking precautions and making some changes.

Usually, the playground would be full of kids, but not this week. The Pulaski County Special School District has made the decision to move recess and some practices inside.

"We make sure that we are preparing our principals so they can prepare the students and staff. We always want to be ahead of it," Jessica Duff with the Pulaski County Special School District said.

That's why she said they needed to make some adjustments this week.

"It is a state law that we follow the temperature guidelines when the heat index is over a certain temperature. We are required to be indoors and then if it's below a certain temperature we have the indoor recess," Duff described.

Their temperature policy says students have to stay inside when the wind chill is 36 degrees or below and when the heat index is 95 degrees or higher.

"This particular week is of concern with temperatures being at 100 and our heat index feels like being closer to 120," Duff added.

Chris Buonanno with the National Weather Service said the extreme heat is going to stick around until the weekend.

Even though we've had multiple heat waves this summer, he said we shouldn't let our guard down.

"This particular situation is somewhat unique and perhaps slightly more dangerous than other heat waves you've seen in Arkansas," Buonanno explained.

It becomes more concerning the higher the humidity is.

"The body wants to, when it's sweating it needs to evaporate that moisture. And it's a lot easier to evaporate that moisture when you have dry conditions not during humid conditions," he said.

That's why Duff said they're not taking any chances.

"We'd rather be safe than sorry, in a situation like this," Duff said.

Golf is canceled district-wide this week because of the heat, and Duff said they'll re-evaluate again next week if they need to keep these procedures in place.