Arkansas School Safety Commission: More officer training needed to avoid Uvalde’s confusion

The Arkansas School Safety Commission said more training is needed for officers to prevent the confusion that happened at Uvalde.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Law enforcement officers from all agencies need uniform training for school shootings to prevent the confusion during the recent killings at the Uvalde school in Texas, several law enforcement members of the Arkansas School Safety Commission said Tuesday, July 12.

“If we’re all on the same page, then I think that we can react in a uniform fashion,” said Fort Smith Public Schools Police Chief Bill Hollenbeck. “There’s no doubts. There’s no questions to be asked. We’re all going to be trained on the same page to make sure that we stop that threat.”

The commission, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson first created in 2018, has been reactivated to produce an updated report due Oct. 1. The move came after a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde on May 24.

Hutchinson has asked for an interim report by Aug. 1. He also has said school security could be included on the agenda for the legislative special session that starts Aug. 8.

