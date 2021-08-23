Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launches third weekly Powerball drawing

August 23 is the first time a Powerball drawing is scheduled on a Monday in the state. The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $293 million.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will now have Powerball drawings on Mondays, changing the weekly drawings from two to three times a week.

All 48 U.S. lotteries are selling tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.

August 23 is the first time a Powerball drawing is scheduled on a Monday in the state. The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $293 million.

Drawings will now be held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to deliver bigger jackpots to our players,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”

Hagler said the Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots that should increase the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

“Life-changing jackpots produce more than just lottery winners,” Hagler said. “Proceeds from draw game sales drive more money for scholarships, plus our retail partners receive a commission when a player cashes in a winning ticket that was sold at their store.”

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1 billion in proceeds for scholarships and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships since 2009.

Following each drawing, winning numbers can be viewed at MyArkansasLottery.com or at Powerball.com.

Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions and to join The Club for free.