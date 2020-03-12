Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center closing temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

This marks the second time the Claim Center temporarily closed due to possible exposure since the pandemic began.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center at 124 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock closed on Thursday (Nov. 3).

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing the Claim Center so it can be disinfected,” said Eric Hagler, ASL director.

This marks the second time the Claim Center has had to temporarily close due to possible coronavirus exposure this year.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” Hagler said, “but the health and well-being of our employees and players are of utmost importance. We hope to re-open as soon as possible.”

During this temporary closure, any player who wins more than $500 must mail in his winning ticket. Here’s how to do it:

Sign the back of the winning ticket.

Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under “Claim Prize.”

Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver’s license, U.S. passport, passport issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services I.D.).

Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.