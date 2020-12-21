Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down in NWA & River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Donations are at an all-time low for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and, because of COVID-19, they are struggling to meet their goals.

This year, the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Salvation Armys are far behind on donations. Northwest Arkansas still needs over $100,000 to reach their goal and the River Valley is over $80,000 behind their typical goal. Many of these donations go right back to the community. Without reaching their goals, they will have to cut back on the ways they can help.