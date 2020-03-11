Arkansas River Holiday Market happening this weekend in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — River Valley residents can get a jump start on holiday shopping this weekend at Arkansas River Holiday Market.
This shopping extravaganza is set to take place Nov. 7-8 at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.
Over 100 vendor booths from a five-state area will be at the event with children's items, home decor, boutiques, wreaths, quilts, homemade candies and more.
Santa will also be attending.
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7) and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8).
For more details, visit the event Facebook page.
To learn about other holiday shopping events in the area, read 2020 Christmas shopping in NWA and River Valley.
