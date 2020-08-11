Arkansas Republican Party Leaders respond to presidential projection

Arkansas Republican Party leaders say the election is not over.

According to Doyle Webb with the Republican Party of Arkansas,

“Television networks may have reached a decision on this presidential election but it is our belief at the Republican National Committee that every legal vote must be counted. The political prognosticators said this was to be a nation-wide blowout, and that has not been the case; this is certainly not a mandate. We have seen the Republican Senate Majority hold onto seats they were projected to lose and we have won seats in the House of Representatives, which leads me to believe this race is not over until every recount and lawsuit are brought to their conclusions”

The Washington County Republican Committee Chairman, Jim Wilson, also says he supports Trump in any legal action needed.

“We fully support President Trump fully using all legal remedies to make sure each close election was conducted appropriately. If it ends up as the AP has today called it, we will be disappointed. President Trump has a long list of accomplishments. Mr. Biden has said he will be a President for all of America. I hope he keeps his word.”

Representatives with the Democratic Party of Arkansas, on the other hand, are thrilled with the projection.