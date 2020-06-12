Arkansas reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

Arkansas on Sunday reported 1,542 new confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus, and 40 additional deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas on Sunday reported 1,542 new confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus, and 40 additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the total number of confirmed and probable cases so far is now at 170,924 and the state has recorded 2,660 deaths.

The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.