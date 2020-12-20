Arkansas reports 1,536 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas on Sunday reported 1,536 new cases of the coronavirus and 46 more deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that the state has reported 201,650 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll is at 3,237. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on Twitter that "the high number of Arkansans who have died is heartbreaking.” Noting that Christmas is just five days away, he asked Arkansans to protect each other.