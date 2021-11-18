Arkansas receives $20M to finish bike, pedestrian trail

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism was awarded a $20 million grant to finish the final section of Delta Heritage Trail.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to finish the final section of a bike and pedestrian trail in eastern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism was awarded the money to construct the final 13.4-mile section of the Delta Heritage Trail. Once complete, the 87-mile trail will be one of the longest dedicated pedestrian and bicycle trails in Arkansas.

The federal grant is being matched by $20 million from the Walton Family Foundation. Once complete, the trail will stretch from Lexa to Arkansas City in southeastern Arkansas.