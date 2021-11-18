Arkansas receives $20M to finish bike, pedestrian trail

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to finish the final section of a bike and pedestrian trail in eastern Arkansas.
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism was awarded the money to construct the final 13.4-mile section of the Delta Heritage Trail. Once complete, the 87-mile trail will be one of the longest dedicated pedestrian and bicycle trails in Arkansas.
The federal grant is being matched by $20 million from the Walton Family Foundation. Once complete, the trail will stretch from Lexa to Arkansas City in southeastern Arkansas.
State parks officials say the project is expected to be finished by 2025.