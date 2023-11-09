Long-time Arkansas Razorback fan creates full-scale Razorback Stadium in Minecraft

Ben, who has had season tickets to the stadium for as long as can remember, said "I've always just loved the atmosphere and the stadium in general."

GREENWOOD, Ark. — During the pandemic, Ben Bryan, a 17-year-old from Greenwood, decided to create an exact replica of Razorback Stadium in the popular building game Minecraft.

The game lets you explore worlds with hundreds of different kinds of blocks, and as Ben says, “You can create anything you want in it."

Ben, who has had season tickets to the stadium for as long as can remember, said "I've always just loved the atmosphere and loved just the stadium in general."

The replica took him three years to finish on his PlayStation 4.

“I was working on it for hours every single day," said Bryan. “[I Used] my memory, pictures that I have taken, videos online, architectural sides, and I actually had the architectural firm send me the blueprints to the stadium."

The 17-year-old made sure to include an incredible amount of detail in the replica, which is displayed proudly on Ben's YouTube Channel.

“I made gameday locker rooms, visiting team locker rooms, bathrooms, concession stands, stairwells, elevators, clubs, loge boxes, suites, offices, and pretty much everything else you can think of,” said Bryan.

CDI Contractors, who recently renovated the stadium's north endzone, reached out to Bryan and gave him club tickets for the Razorback game against Kent State. He said, "I never thought that would ever happen from me just doing this.”

Next year, Bryan plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in something that can nurture his incredible creativity.

